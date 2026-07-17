Pistol shooting course offered

The North Whidbey Sportsmen’s Association is offering a series of monthly safety classes to the general public.

The next course, NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting, will be held 6-9 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 14, continuing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the NWSA range located at 886 Gun Club Road. This course introduces students to the knowledge, skills and attitude necessary for owning and using a pistol safely.

The pistol handling and shooting portion is completed at the NWSA range where students will learn about safe gun handling, pistol shooting fundamentals and pistol shooting activities. This class includes shooting on the pistol range. The club will furnish a pistol for student use if requested. The cost of the class is $50.

Students can register online at www.nrainstructors.org