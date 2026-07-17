Festival debuts new ‘Robin Hood,’ stages ‘Macbeth’

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(Photos courtesy of ISF) Davion Tynarious Brown is Robin Hood and Alexandra Szabo portrays Marion in the new play.

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Island Shakespeare Festival opens its summer season July 23 with the world premiere of a new adaptation of “Robin Hood” and William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” on its outdoor stage in Langley.

The festival postponed its original July 17 opening because of unforeseen circumstances. Both productions will now open the weekend of July 25-26 after previews July 23-24.

Erin Murray’s “Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest” and Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” will be in rotation from July 23 through Sept. 6. All of the 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances are on its outdoor forest stage in Langley.

In a world hungry for a hero, a humble outlaw answers the call. “Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest” follows Robin as he defies Prince John’s unjust rule with humor, heart and high adventure. It’s joy as rebellion in a play director Aili Huber said is the perfect time to present our country with a much-needed hero.

“We have the world’s first trillionaire, and 20% of American children live in poverty,” Huber said. “We need a hero, and this ancient story offers the best one for this moment.”

The production includes music, swordplay and comedy while emphasizing leadership through service.

With music, laughter, hijinks and swordplay under the summer sky, “Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest” reminds us: Leaders aren’t born — they’re forged out of a concern for others. The production invites the audience to look at our own communities and ask, “How can we lead with service?”

Director Jackie Apodaca said her production explores Macbeth as an aging soldier who believes he has been overlooked after years of faithful service.

This director questions why Macbeth shouldn’t be king. What if he has done everything asked of him – fought every battle, served his country faithfully – only to be passed over for the top job. Now in the third act of his life, Macbeth sees his final chance to make his mark and be remembered in a meaningful way. It’s all slipping away and he needs to act.

“I hope audiences find new perspectives in our decidedly different production of Macbeth,” Apodaca said.

Through raw physical storytelling, this Macbeth pulses with urgency, tenderness and the tragic cost of wanting to make an impact before it is too late.

Visitors can also enjoy a picnic area, wine and beer garden, concessions, sword-fighting demonstrations and other festival events, including a solo production of “King John” and the “Improv Shakespearience.”

All performances are pay what you will.

For more info, reservations and the calendar visit islandshakespearefest.org.