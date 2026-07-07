Letter: Wasser is a dynamic, fair, inclusive leader

Editor,

We are writing to uphold the candidacy of Tavier Wasser for Island County Sheriff. He is running as a Democrat because he aligns most closely with the values of the Democratic Party, including inclusion and fair treatment before the law.

Wasser is a graduate of South Whidbey High School. He honored his country serving as a U.S. Marine. Tavier was one of three Marines selected out of a class of 150 to serve as presidential transport and support for President Obama. Returning home to Whidbey Island, Wasser is currently serving his community as Langley city police chief.

Now he has stepped forward to run for Island County Sheriff with the same values he demonstrated as a U.S. Marine and as police chief. He represents leadership with dynamic energy and a four-point plan for increased public safety through officer training. Visit his website: wasserforsheriff.com and acquaint yourself with him. Attend the upcoming candidate forums on July 14 in Clinton and/or July 16 online to meet him.

We live in a time when the very future of democracy is threatened. The Democratic Party, with all its diversity and, yes, flaws, is our best hope of returning America to the foundational values of the U.S. Constitution. Especially in this environment, the voting public needs to support Democratic candidates, including young and diverse leaders who step forward to serve.

Ann Linnea, Christina Baldwin, Sarah MacDougall

Freeland