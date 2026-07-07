Letter: Democratic voters should support Wasser

Editor,

I am writing in response to the July 1 article concerning the endorsement controversy over our Langley Police Chief Tavier Wasser running for Island County sheriff as a Democrat. I am not sure what to make of the actions listed that would seem to cast doubt on his being a bona fide Democrat. What appears very obvious to me is that neither candidate running for the office of Island County Sheriff wants to lay claim to being a Republican! I find this to be a very surprising evolution of the Republican party, at least here in Island County. What happened to the party of law and order?

In any case, I would like to relate my own personal experience encountering Police Chief Wasser as a citizen of Langley. I have met him at local events. Once he came to our home after a suspected vandalism of our car. Another time he rescued my dog from a non-life-threatening but stressful predicament. Each time he was friendly, cordial, and happy to offer assistance. In my case, his actions appeared genuine and professional. I would expect him to be a fine and dedicated county sheriff.

Rebecca Lowe

Langley