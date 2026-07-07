Driver claims laws don’t apply during arrest

A Coupeville man who claimed that “commercial laws” don’t apply to him was arrested June 29 on suspicion of several criminal charges, according to court documents.

While court documents do not identify Semevolos-Bullock as a sovereign citizen, the arguments he allegedly made during the traffic stop resemble those commonly associated with the movement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, sovereign citizens often claim certain laws do not apply to them and may engage in so-called “freedom driving” by refusing to obtain driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations while asserting they are “traveling” rather than driving.

The suspect in the case, Dayne A. Semevolos-Bullock, appeared in Island County Superior Court June 30 for a preliminary appearance. Judge Carolyn Cliff found probable cause existed to believe he may have committed the crimes of reckless driving, DUI, driving while license suspended and resisting arrest.

Cliff ordered Semevolos-Bullock released on personal recognizance on the conditions that he not drive without a valid license, registration or proof of insurance. She also ordered that he shall not drive drunk or refuse a breath test.

At about 11:30 p.m., Trooper Lawrence Provoncha was parked on the side of Highway 20 south of Coupeville when he saw a southbound car traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was going 85 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to the trooper’s report.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and chased the car, which accelerated to over 90 mph and veered on and off the shoulder, the report states. The car pulled over just north of Jacobs Road.

The trooper contacted the driver, identified as Semevolos-Bullock, who smelled of intoxicants and slurred his words. He identified himself with a passport and refused to provide any documentation for his vehicle, the report states.

According to the report, he refused to exit the vehicle, claiming he was “traveling” and therefore not subject to commercial laws.

After a deputy arrived for backup, they gave Semevolos-Bullock another chance to comply. When he refused, they pulled him out of the vehicle while he struggled; once outside, he continued to resist, attempted to hit an officer and struggled while the officers carried him to a police car, the report states.

After another deputy arrived, one of the officers used a Taser on Semevolos-Bullock, who still continued struggling with officers, the report states.

The report states Semevolos-Bullock’s driver’s license was revoked at the time of the stop.