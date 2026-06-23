Island County burn ban to begin July 1

In a sign that summer is, indeed, here on Whidbey Island, the annual summertime burn ban is on its way, according to a notification.

Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, who is also the county fire marshal, announced that a Type 1 burn ban in all of Island County will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

The low-level burn ban means that people on the island cannot do outdoor burning of natural debris, even with a permit. Recreational fire are allowed in fire pits. Likewise, residents can use barbecue grills using propane and briquettes as well as self-contained camp stoves.

The use of allowable fireworks are allowed under a Type 1 burn ban, but that could change if it turns into a Type II ban before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The current burn ban is due to atmospheric conditions of reduced moisture levels, low humidity and warmer weather increasing the risk of fire within the confines of Island County.

Felici conferred with chiefs from the fire protection districts in the county as well as the Northwest Clean Air Agency to make the decision. Fire departments on the island have already battled some mild wildfires on the island, while some firefighters from Whidbey helped fight large fires in Eastern Washington.