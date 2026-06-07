Letter: Make arguments, not labels in talking politics

Editor,

While I am honored to be included in a number of letters to this publication, I must admit that being included in extreme right-wing groups is a bit puzzling. I admit that I use a broad brush when describing leftist policies espoused by Democrats, but those that espouse them are not, to the best of my knowledge, Antifa members, communist party members, or members of other violent left groups. Perhaps the MAGA label fits me, for I admire Trumps presidency, but I choose to think of myself as a thoughtful conservative. Enough said.

As far as a recent comment about Jesus visiting, I am sure we would have a pleasant conversation, perhaps a nice dinner and a little after dinner aperitif. What people seem to miss is that Jesus (to my understanding) preached individual responsibility, not group coercion. The “render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, and unto God what is God’s” and his telling a rich man to give his wealth to the poor are examples of individual action. Nowhere do I remember him being quoted as saying take from the rich or spend someone else’s money. That was what Caesar did.

So please in the future if you wish to tell me I’m wrong be more specific as to how, and not just that I am lumped in with people I do not know, or associate with and have no idea what they believe.

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville