Letter: Hearts and Hammers is a blessing

Editor,

Imagine a host of angels arriving at your home on a spring day!

That’s what happened at our home on May 2, 2026.

They came with hammers and saws and drills and axes. They pulled down the tumble-down woodshed and built a new one! They bucked and split wood from downed trees and stacked wood in the new shed. They pulled rotting boards from porch and put in safe support. They cleaned out a mountain of trash. They gave aid to needy plants. Not only all that, they brought lunch and then dinner to us.

They left behind a safer, cleaner home. More than that, they left a bounty of love, a sense of community support, echoing laughter and the brilliance of smiles. That sense of being cared for, of being a part of community will give strength to us for years to come; it reminded us why South Whidbey Island is a haven, a community steeped in love.

This is Hearts and Hammers of South Whidbey! They blessed our lives. We can’t thank them enough.

We weren’t the only people blessed. They went to homes in many places and all of us on Whidbey Island are stronger because of their generosity.

If you’re looking for the perfect organization to support with your donations this year, I hope you will consider Hearts and Hammers — they are all about our community.

Our particular team included Leigh Bloom (Captain), Toby Bloom, George Carrigan, Tanis Clizer, Zane Clizer, Kendra Cochran, Harrison Houser, Nathan Rusch, Michele Sakaguchi, Nancy Schmidt, Mark Thomas, Suzan Yu (all Whidbey heroes!)

Marian Blue and Wayne Ude

Clinton