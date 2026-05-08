Highway 20 to close for 3 nights

Eastbound and westbound Highway 20 will close for three nights beginning Monday, May 11, at West Fakkema Road north of Oak Harbor, according to a press release.

These closures will allow contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove and replace pavement at the new compact roundabout at West Fakkema Road. The project was suspended over the winter.

From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, May 11, through Thursday morning, May 14, both directions of the highway will close between Regatta Drive and West Ault Field Road.

People traveling through the area should use one of the following detours:

* Eastbound and westbound Highway 20 travelers should use West Ault Field and Goldie roads.

* Local traffic on the east side of Highway 20 should use Sleeper and West Crescent Harbor roads.

Some of the work requires dry and warm weather and may need to be rescheduled.

The new roundabout was designed to slow vehicle speeds near the intersection, calm traffic and help create easier decisions for drivers. The project is expected to finish in June, when crews return to install permanent striping.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map.