Ribbon cutting set for Oak Harbor’s public safety training facility

The City of Oak Harbor is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Oak Harbor Public Safety Training Facility on May 15, according to a press release.

The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the facility, which is located at 951 NE 21st Court, which is off Goldie Road. Community members are encourages to attend and tour the facility.

The city purchased the 13,000-square-foot building, a former commercial shooting range, for $2.7 million last year. The city used a variety of funding sources to purchase the property. They include a $250,000 grant from the state, $400,000 in opioid settlements, a $50,000 accreditation reimbursement, $300,000 of police staffing savings and general fund dollars.

According to the city, state Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, spearheaded the effort to obtain the state grant.

“This development represents a significant investment in the safety, preparedness, and professionalism of Oak Harbor’s public safety personnel,” the city said. “The property was strategically acquired through a fiscally responsible process that required no increase in local taxes, underscoring the city’s commitment to balancing public safety priorities with sound financial stewardship.”

The deal included an adjacent lot. In an interview last year, Oak Harbor Police Chief Tony Slowik said he envisions the property could someday be the site of a new police department to replace the aging and out-of-date headquarters on Southeast Barrington Drive.

“This training facility represents a major step forward in our ability to provide high-quality, realistic training for our officers and regional partners,” Slowik said in a press release. “By investing in preparedness, we are directly investing in the safety and well-being of our community. This facility ensures our personnel are equipped with the skills and experience needed to respond effectively in critical situations.”

The city also hopes that the facility will contribute to the city’s economic growth by attracting regional training events.

Before the city purchased the building, the building housed Anchor Point, an indoor gun range business. About a third of the spacious building is a gun range, but the rest can house many other activities. There will be a large open space for various training scenarios, a classroom, offices, a virtual reality space, an armory for firearms maintenance, a vault for gun storage and even locker rooms.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include remarks from city leadership and project stakeholders, followed by guided tours of the facility.