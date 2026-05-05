Group to explore transparency election law

State Rep. Clyde Shavers is joining Whidbey Climate Action on May 7 to speak about transparent elections and a potential bill for the next legislative session that could get corporate money out of our elections, according to a announcement.

The free event, Getting Dark Money Out of Politics, will be 5:45-8 p.m. at St. Hubert’s Community Room, at 804 3rd St. in Langley.

Such legislation could be modeled after Transparent Elections Initiative (aka The Montana Plan) as well as a bill put forth in California.

“This is the most promising new strategy to eliminate corporate and dark money in politics since the day Citizens United was decided,” according to a Harvard Law School forum.

There are 34 states already considering this plan, according to the notice.

“A Washington state bill could be next and could be the most important legislation coming this next legislative session, giving power to citizens’ voices once again — a game changer for politics and elections if it passes,” the notice states.

Shavers is interested in hearing points of view on this issue.

If you pass the Bayview Park & Ride (at Bayview Rd and Highway 525) at 5:35-5:40 p.m. on your way to Langley, please consider stopping in to see if anyone else is heading our way in order to carpool. Every car that stays at Bayview will avoid eight miles of driving.

More information about the group can be found at https://whidbeyclimate.org.