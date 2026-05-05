Ferry rates increases take effect

Ferry fares flew up on Friday.

On May 1, passenger and vehicle ticket prices for Washington State Ferries increased by 3% for all credit and debit card purchases. It also marked the first day of summer surcharge, which rose 35% from its previous 25% for single-ride vehicles and motorcycles.

Customers who pay with cash or an ORCA card won’t be charged the increased fare.

The Mukilteo to Clinton ferry route is the second most popular in the state. This could be largely due to the approximately 900 Boeing employees commute off island for work.

The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the rate increase last summer, according to a notice from Washington State Ferries. Statistics obtained from Washington State Ferries in a News-Times article show that fares have increased by more than the rate of inflation even without considering the summer surcharge, totaling a 64% increase over 14 years.

For some, the ferry is the fastest transportation option to get to work, school and medical care on the mainland.

Lynda Eccles, executive director of the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce, said she can see the frustrations but still understands why the rates need to increase.

“Any increase is going to impact us, both for visitors and for the community,” she said. “It will be interesting to see what the impact is over the next few months.”

Some residents simply accept the increase.

“This is the price we pay to live on an island away from the chaos of Seattle and beyond,” said Rebecca Fletcher, a Langley resident, who admitted she is fortunate to work on the island. She commutes on the ferry two to four times a month.

Others on Facebook posted a less pleased opinion on the fare.

“Wow! The Washington State Ferries are doing another increase!” a Whidbey resident wrote. “When will it ever be enough?!”

Eccles can put herself in multiple shoes.

“I see both sides,” she said. “I understand the frustrations of anyone that is having to do this on a daily basis because it does hit the wallet. I get that, but I also understand why they have to do it.”

All multi-ride passes purchased after May 1 are part of a pilot program with an extended expiration date, increasing from 90 days to 120 days.

Calculate your fare at www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/fares.