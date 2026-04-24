Marsh makeover: Couple recognized for clean-up effort

Photo provided. Lynn picks up debris that ranges from cardboard, plastic crates and water bottles to wet clothing, foil wrappings and even children’s toys.

Photo provided. What began as a simple idea to clean an abandoned encampment at Freund Marsh in February quickly grew into something far more demanding. From left are Greg Goebel, Skip Dickinson, Joel Servatius and Lynn Goebel.

Freund Marsh is nearly unrecognizable compared to what it was before.

In February, four people took on the challenge of picking up and disposing of the needles, clothing and trash hanging from trees and cluttering the natural area known for its walking paths and wildlife in Oak Harbor.

Mayor Ronnie Wright recognized Greg and Lynn Goebel with a “We See You Award” during a council meeting Tuesday for their work restoring parts of the marsh that had been overwhelmed with litter due to previous homeless occupation.

“I know this couple would never want public recognition, but it’s important that they know we see them and appreciate their efforts so join me in thanking Greg and Lynn Goebel for their for all they’ve done in the Freund Marsh area on their own time as well as all that they continue to do on an ongoing basis for our community,” Wright said.

What began as a simple idea to clean an abandoned encampment on a Wednesday in February quickly grew into something far more demanding as the Goebels noticed many others. After a friend commented about feeling unsafe on those paths, Greg recalled being motivated to do something about it.

Greg contacted the police department to ensure it was appropriate to proceed. With that confirmation, they arrived expecting to clean up a single site. That initial effort led them back again on Friday, with their son-in-law Skip Dickinson and their friend Joel Servatius, who helped them tackle eight different locations within the marsh.

The scale of the cleanup became clear quickly. In total, they hauled away five truckloads of trash to the Coupeville Transfer Station using their Toyota Tundra.

Equipped with gloves and trash grabbers that they purchased themselves, the group picked up debris that ranged from cardboard, plastic crates and water bottles to wet clothing, foil wrappings and even children’s toys. Some items were especially concerning, including needles.

The determined team worked long hours — about six each day — pushing a wheelbarrow, battling wind-blown debris and driving back and forth from Coupeville.

“It was a good workout,” Greg laughed.

They wanted to clean up the land because as community members, they have a responsibility to maintain their its beauty, Greg said.

Their motivation ran deeper than just cleaning up trash. The effort was also a tribute to the late pastor, David Lura, Lynn and Greg said. Known in the community for picking up litter himself with a cart after retiring, his example left a lasting impression on the couple. They found themselves reflecting on his influence throughout the process.

“We kept saying this is for you,” Lynn said “He was an amazing person.”

The Goebels hope their actions encourage others to step in where they can — whether that means picking up a few pieces of trash during a walk or contacting local authorities when issues arise.

They hoped their small act of kindness creates a ripple effect, Lynn noted.

“If we inspire other people to pick up trash when you see it then there you go,” she said. “Everyday is Earth Day.”