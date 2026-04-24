Arts show focuses on supersizing joy

Louie Rochon’s favorite subjects are flowers, which he loves to showcase in varying artistic styles, from abstract to expressionist or impressionist.

Louie Rochon paints on vast sheets of white canvas on the floor with music blasting.

Photos provided. Chris Spencer’s work adds a mechanical twist to the theme of joy with his whimsical and functional steampunk lamps.

Two Whidbey artists are proving that joy can come in many forms — whether splashed across a 13-foot canvas or welded from salvaged metal.

Chris Spencer and Louie Rochon, who’s art will be on display at the Lasher Gallery in the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts until May 31, share a common goal of lifting spirits, though their approaches couldn’t look more different.

Rochon has owned Rochon Fine Art Studio & Gallery in Clinton for over a decade. Before turning to painting 11 years ago, his creative path included fine art photography and life-size papier-mâché sculptures. Over time, he’s embraced a fluid artistic philosophy.

“Art doesn’t just start. It develops over time,” he said. “Only happy accidents happen if you’re willing to try different things.”

Working primarily with loose canvas and acrylics, Rochon creates big pieces, some stretching 6 feet long. His favorite subjects are flowers, which he loves to showcase in varying artistic styles, from abstract to expressionist or impressionist. Some paintings take a week, while others take only a day depending on where inspiration leads.

“I paint on the floor, on vast sheets of white canvas, music blaring, on my hands and knees, wet, fast and free, often for days at a time — and it ends as suddenly as it starts, always taking me by surprise,” Rochon wrote on his website. “It’s a deeply emotional ‘trance-dance’ of sorts, and when the music stops I’m utterly and completely spent.”

His work, often described by customers as “happy paintings,” is closely tied to his own well-being.

“I suffer from bipolar disorder so I paint because it makes me happy,” he said. “It’s kind of part of my therapy to be honest with you.”

His investment in his community runs deep. Rochon welcomes visitors into his own studio, offering a chance to connect over coffee and conversation. Visitors frequently share how the artwork impacts them, he recalled.

“It makes people happy to look at them and in this day and age we need it more than ever,” he said.

Spencer echoes this sentiment.

Across the gallery, Spencer’s work adds a mechanical twist to the theme of joy with his whimsical steampunk lamps. Along with his lamps, he also has comedic sculptures on display, each carrying its own narrative, and reinforcing the lighthearted tone he aims to share with his work.

“In these times? It helps,” he laughed.

His fully functional steampunk lamps are built from salvaged materials, many sourced from Island Recycle. Spencer’s inspiration often strikes while browsing discarded items.

“I would see a weird rusted object and think to myself, I could make a lamp out of that,” he said.

From there, the process becomes an exercise in experimentation. He combines unexpected metal parts through welding, glue and whatever else he has on hand. Spencer works with a range of metals, including steel, cast iron and copper, often using electrolysis to remove rust before assembling each piece.

While the sculptures themselves are playful, they’re also part of a larger creative world. Spencer pairs them with short stories he has written to mirror the humor and whimsy of his physical creations. His six books are available on Amazon under “Chris Spencer Short Stories.”

Unlike Rochon, Spencer rarely exhibits his work publicly, typically creating for personal enjoyment and to adorn his home. The invitation to display at the gallery came through WICA, giving visitors a rare chance to see and purchase his pieces.

Whether through expansive bursts of color or cleverly reimagined scrap metal, the two artists’ work invite viewers to smile and feel a little lighter.

The Lasher Gallery is open during box office hours Monday through Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m., as well as one hour before every show.