Letter: Tax amounts to theft from those who run economy

Editor,

It seems there are a fair number of thieves haunting our state if the letter in the April 11 edition is a sample. While I won’t judge the writer’s compassion, I will point out that just because you want something, it is not incumbent on someone else to pay for it.

The governor has shown that he doesn’t respect anyone’s property, is willing to circumvent the state Constitution and gather a band of willing merry persons to make it seem like a universal good loved by all. Except perhaps the victims of the theft. Hope you like the new digs in Florida!

Whatever happened to personal responsibility? Government only makes things worse when it delves into things of a social nature. Infrastructure, basic services like fire, schools and police being primary on the list. Everything else is best done in the free market. Charities used to cover the needy until government stepped in; they didn’t make people dependent but helped them get back into society. For truly serious cases of social dysfunction, asylums and prisons were a more effective method than putting them on the street.

I realize we have drifted away from sanity, and the compassionate solutions professed by some have put more people in distressed situations than ever before. But why steal money from people who provide jobs, create wealth for others and make goods we all enjoy. Seems self-centered and greedy.

Fred Wilferth

Coupeville