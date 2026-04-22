Letter: How can MAGA defend Trump’s Jesus cartoon?

Editor,

If you are a Trump supporter and a Christian, could I invite you to write a letter to the editor to explain why you believe Trump’s behavior regarding his AI impersonation of Jesus is okay? Or his contemptuous dismissal of Pope Leo as being “soft on crime” when the Pope pled for peace and understanding? And if you think Trump’s behavior in these two instances is not okay, not worthy of a sane and responsible President, but still support Trump overall, could you explain why?

I am utterly baffled.

Betty Azar

Freeland