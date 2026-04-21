$9M in lottery winnings expiring statewide

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Coupeville needs to claim their winnings.

With $9 million in unclaimed prizes across the state expiring in the coming months, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, a press release said.

Twenty-seven winners have prizes waiting to be claimed, with one expiring Wednesday and two others expiring April 30 and May 1. The last day a Tulalip winner’s prize of $115,000 can be claimed is in July, and a Coupeville winner on Whidbey Island can claim their $10,000 before Oct. 5.

For a full list, visit walottery.com/winningnumbers/unclaimedtopprizes.aspx

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver. Prizes can be claimed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Winners of $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest office to schedule an appointment for a safe, secure, in-person claim.

A Bellingham winner’s $8.2 million prize is set to expire July 30, and the prize expiring May 1 is worth $617,500. That ticket was purchased at a Conoco gas station, located at 302 Basin St. SW in Ephrata.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, or, if won with a Scratch ticket, 180 days from the last day of ticket sales.

By law, unclaimed prizes are placed in a reserve account, which benefits college students across the state and supports early childhood education programs through the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account.