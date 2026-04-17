Holland Happening to happen next weekend

Photo provided. Holland Happening remains rooted in honoring Oak Harbor’s Dutch heritage. The festival has been a community tradition since 1969.

Hoera! Holland Happening is returning to Oak Harbor with a full lineup of festivities.

Hosted by the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, this year’s celebration from April 24-26 promises a mix of tradition and entertainment. The event begins with a Dutch dinner from 5–7 p.m. on April 24 at the First Reformed Church in Oak Harbor, marking the return of a community favorite not seen in about a decade, according to volunteer chef Wendy Nienhuis.

“She’s go it down to a science,” said Eric Marshall, director of the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, noting that she uses traditional recipes and even sources cheeses from Canada.

The menu features handmade Dutch classics such as hutspot, a hearty mashed potato dish; split pea soup, a rich and thick dish; and oliebollen, which translates to “oil balls.” Dinner is $15 per person, with free admission for children five years old and under. Tickets are available in advance on the chamber’s website or at the door.

Festivities continue April 25 with the iconic Holland Happening parade at 11 a.m., beginning on East Pioneer Way. A sensory-friendly zone will be available at Hal Ramaley Memorial Park.

The parade kicks off a two-day street festival at Windjammer Park, where attendees can explore 87 vendor stalls, learn about local organizations, and enjoy a diverse slate of live performances. Entertainment includes a Japanese drumming group, a bagpiper, an Irish-Keltic folk group, belly dancers and more.

“We have a full-slate of international performances,” Marshall said. “We recognize that we are a multicultural community.”

At its core, however, Holland Happening remains rooted in honoring Oak Harbor’s Dutch heritage, he said. The festival has been a community tradition since 1969, and many on the planning committee have Dutch ancestry and grew up with its customs.

“It’s important for others to see what our community has been for many years,” Marshall said. “This is one of our signature events that has made Oak Harbor special.”

Marshall, whose mother immigrated from the Netherlands, said those traditions were a big part of his upbringing.

Though he wasn’t fond of split pea soup as a child, he had quite the sweet-tooth, he said.

“The stroupe-waffles were always a favorite,” he said. He also recalled enjoying hagelslag, which he described as chocolate sprinkles on buttered toast.

This year’s festival will also feature Luke from Luke’s Lost Arts, who will demonstrate traditional wooden shoe carving, as well as Stryker Forge, an award-winning blacksmith.

A massive European slide, 40 feet tall, 30 feet wide and more than 100 feet long, will be among the attractions. Festival-goers can shop for tulips, tiles, T-shirts and other merchandise at the Oak Harbor Chamber booth. There will also be a kids zone, face painting, vendor booths, international food, a beer garden and the beloved Klompen Canal Races.

Participants can purchase wooden shoes, decorate them and race them down the canal. Prizes will be awarded for first, middle and last place in both “Community Race” and “Business Race” categories. Klompen will be available in advance at the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce and will be sold at the chamber vendor booth during the festival. Sales are while supplies last, priced at $5 for community members and $10 for businesses.

Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, with free Dutch costume rentals available through the chamber.

“This is what many of us have grown up with, and we want to share that with the younger generations,” Marshall said. “Hopefully it will continue on for years to come.”

For more information about the event, visit OakHarborChamber.com.