Whidbey Democracy Fest coming to farm

The first Whidbey Democracy Fest is planned for Saturday, April 18 at the Greenbank Farm.

The event, sponsored by The League of Women Voters Whidbey and Indivisible Whidbey, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The many highlights of the event include mini-workshops on “How a Democracy Works,” “Election Security,” “Processing the Overwhelm”; citizenship trivia contest with prizes; Paul Revere and Sybil Ludington skit on the anniversary of their courageous ride; live music; kids’ vote activities; tribal story and song; and community booths to connect “you with ways to protect and defend our constitutional and civil rights,” according to a press release.

Among the presenters will be Helen Price Johnson, a former county commissioners, Island County Elections Manager Michele Reagen, Lou Bombard, Tony Cladusbid and others.

There will also be food trucks for hungry visitors. Greenbank Farm stories will give a 5% discount to anyone checking into the Democracy Fest with a “vote” sticker.

For more information, go to lwvwhidbey.org or indivisiblewhidbey.org.