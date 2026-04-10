Michelin magic: Renowned chef sets the table in Langley

Photo by Zach Sorenson. The well-known Inn at Langley will be the site of the new restaurant.

Photo by Marina Blatt. Spero’s approach to developing new dishes is meticulous. Each ingredient is treated like a variable in a culinary experiment, adjusted with a balance of discipline and improvisation.

Photo by Marina Blatt. Johnny Spero’s cooking remains deeply technical, but on Whidbey, it’s guided by a new wind of discovery, he said. He hopes small, thoughtful details will make the dining experience memorable.

The Netflix star and fine-dining chef Johnny Spero would prefer a frozen White Castle burger as his last meal over a steak au poivre. But you wouldn’t know it from his elaborate dishes.

The Baltimore-bred chef, who has appeared in Netflix’s “The Final Table,” is now dipping his toes into new waters with the soon-to-be opening of the restaurant Passage, which will be inside the iconic Inn at Langley.

Seven years after opening his celebrated Michelin star D.C. restaurant Reverie, Spero found himself at an impasse. Still weathering the after-effects of rebuilding from a fire at his restaurant, he struggled to recover financially after the pandemic caused a dip in tourism. He ultimately decided to close the restaurant in October. Shortly afterward, Spero found the Inn at Langley.

For the first time in a long time, Spero recalled, his heart rate slowed.

“I drove through downtown Langley, and there was just so much life,” he said. “I had the windows down. It just felt right.”

If he had moved to Langley a year ago, he might not have as much gray hair, Spero laughed. To him, the town was beautiful, calming and, most importantly, welcoming. The community embraced him and his family quickly, and in return, Spero leaned in. This wasn’t just about opening a fine dining restaurant; it was about growing roots on Whidbey, he explained.

The choice to bring Spero onto the Inn at Langley team was an easy decision, said KF Properties managing partners, Matthew Kurtz and Zack Finder.

“Chef Johnny Spero brings both technical precision and a clear point of view,” they wrote in an email to The Record. “Beyond his experience at the Michelin level, he’s also an exceptional partner — thoughtful, collaborative and deeply passionate about what he does.”

Spero’s culinary experience spans decades and continents, shaped by a curiosity and love for cooking. He’s lived and cooked in Denmark, Japan and more, always chasing growth. His cooking remains deeply technical, but on Whidbey, it’s guided by a new wind of discovery, he said. The change of scenery will influence his new tasting menu. Spero said he will incorporate ingredients that are more in abundance on Whidbey, like Dungeness crab, local to the Salish Sea.

“It’s gonna change the way I think about food and I’m so excited for that,” he said.

Spero’s approach to developing new dishes is meticulous. Each ingredient is treated like a variable in a culinary experiment, adjusted with a balance of discipline and improvisation. He tastes constantly, documents everything, revisits past failures and refines flavors over time.

Consider a freshly harvested sea urchin: Spero might open it straight from the ocean or wait several hours after it’s been out of the water. Once cracked open, he samples it raw, torched, poached or paired with other ingredients, before deciding how best to showcase it.

“Less is more,” he said, a philosophy that translates into his dishes where four or five elements work in simple cohesion.

Back at home, Spero’s toughest critics await. His kids taste, question and occasionally reject his ideas outright. His daughter offers thoughtful feedback but his younger sons are less diplomatic. It’s a dynamic Spero embraces.

“I do as I’m told,” Spero said, smiling.

Mornings are less about mise en place and more about French toast, pancakes or whatever his kids request.

Spero’s wife and three children are central to his life. Nearly eight years sober, Spero speaks candidly about how he makes an effort to show up and lead for his family. This lifestyle is intentional: a present father makes a present chef, he said. For someone who once worked relentlessly to keep a restaurant afloat, the ability to pick up his daughter from school or have lunch at home in Langley with his kids is nothing short of a blessing, Spero explained.

At Passage, a name inspired by the passage of time, and the Saratoga Passage itself, Spero envisions Whidbey Island’s farmers and fishermen becoming collaborators with the restaurant. He hopes to use ingredients that are readily available instead of asking for specific products. The resulting Pacific Northwest cuisine will feel fresh, responsive to micro-seasons and will be heavily influenced by seafood. Even desserts will carry notes of the island, like a wild beach rose tea infused with the salinity inspired by the surrounding waters.

Still, Spero envisions providing more than a meal. He hopes small, thoughtful details will make the dining experience memorable — this may be from the multi-course tasting menu or a to-go box with a complimentary treat that builds nostalgia the next day. In the end, Spero said he isn’t chasing stars or accolades, he just enjoys creating a fun experience for his guests.

While the restaurant is being re-imagined, so is the Inn at Langley which is temporarily closed for renovations, KF Properties management said.

“Guest rooms now feature custom white oak furniture, fireplace-facing café tables and lounge seating positioned around the views. Fireplaces are finished with olive green glazed tile, and bathrooms are fully tiled with custom mirrors, sconces and large soaking tubs with water views,” KF Properties management said.

The lobby now boasts deep green tones, hardwood floors, custom and vintage furnishings and more. The restaurant has been repainted in cobalt blue and pale green, and introduces white oak tables and banquettes, among other renovations. Even the outside garden has been refreshed with a strong Japanese influence.

“The setting has always been exceptional. What’s changed is the level of detail, comfort and consistency across the entire property — from the guest rooms, to the restaurant, to the shared spaces,” management said, this is what turns the hotel into a true destination. “It’s the same inn, but operating at a significantly higher level — with a more intentional focus on helping guests slow down and connect with their surroundings.”

The Inn at Langley will reopen mid-May. Passage will begin dinner service towards the end of May. Learn more about the Inn at Langley at www.innatlangley.com.