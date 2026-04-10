Navy plans training with sound of gunfire

Training is scheduled to occur at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island next week, according to a release.

Simulated gunfire will be used in the training session, set to last from 10-11 a.m. on April 14 at the Seaplane Base Training Area. Safety precautions will be taken in order to ensure training’s affect on the surrounding community will be minimal or nonexistent.

The Navy is still announcing training sessions, despite having suspended announcements regarding EA-18G Growler carrier flight training windows on March 5. Training last occurred in mid March, according to another release from that time. Then, simulated gunfire and explosive demolition training were used.

The Navy encourages those with questions or concerns to contact the base’s Public Affairs Office at 360-257-2286.