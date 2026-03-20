Langley plans to install ‘edge lane road’

City of Langley image. Langley is planning to restripe Sixth Street to became an edge lane road.

The first “edge lane road” is coming to Whidbey Island.

The city of Langley is planning to restripe Sixth Street, a popular thoroughfare, in a unique configuration aimed at slowing traffic and providing safe spaces for bicycles and pedestrians by replicating a one-lane road.

Once it becomes an edge lane road, Sixth Street will no longer have a center line. Instead, dashed lines will designate wide shoulders for bikes and pedestrians. Motorists will use the center lane but can move onto the shoulder — while yielding to bikes and pedestrians — to pass oncoming vehicles.

In addition, the speed limit will also be reduced to 20 mph and a paved, separated pedestrian pathway will be provided on the south side of the road, according to the city’s website.

Langley is holding a community meeting about the change at 6-7 p.m., March 24 at the Langley Library. People can join by Zoom from a link on the city’s website.

The city council briefly discussed the change during a meeting Monday. Public Works Director Randi Perry said she hoped to have a finalized design ready to share at the community meeting.

While the council was positive about the change, not everyone in the community may be. Langley resident Leanne Finlay, for example, expressed concern in an email about the change, especially when it comes to the number of large vehicles that travel the road. Also, she wrote that it’s the only efficient through-street in the city.

Like roundabouts, edge lane roads are more popular in Europe but have gradually gained favor in the U.S. as a way to moderate traffic. A study by the Mineta Transportation Institute showed that installation of an edge land road resulted in a significant reduction in crashes, according to the city.

Community Planning Director Meredith Penny pointed out in an email that Port Townsend has implemented two edge lane roads. Port Townsend reported that the installation resulted in significant changes in traffic speeds, with 14% more vehicles traveling in the 15-20 mph range and 11% fewer going 25-30 mph.

The city’s website explains that traffic calming is a top concern the city hears from residents.

“Slow and safe streets reflect our community values of safety, fostering neighborhood connections, encouraging non-motorized transportation and sharing the road,” the website states.

City data shows that vehicles speed on Sixth Street, which is a wide, straight roadway that travels past a church, a children’s center and school bus stops. It’s often used by pedestrians and bicyclists.

The design change comes as the city is at the tail end of the Langley Infrastructure Project, which included pedestrian pathways in the project funding. The change to an edge lane road implements the city’s transportation plan, which was adopted in December.

City traffic engineers confirmed that Sixth Street is suitable to become an edge lane road, the city reported.