Whidbey schools set pace at epic event

By DAVID SVIEN

Special to the News-Times

A vast sea of humanity, all out for a run.

The 46th edition of the Carl Westling Invitational brought out 43 teams and more than 1,000 high school and middle school cross country athletes Saturday, keeping things hopping in Langley.

The annual extravaganza, hosted by South Whidbey High School, featured seven high school races and two middle school competitions, plus a 5K on the side for non-school runners.

Both the host Falcons and their next-door neighbors from Coupeville held up well in the spotlight, while Oak Harbor was nowhere to be seen, as the Wildcats were busy at an off-island event.

At Westling, the team to beat was Redmond, a 4A powerhouse which claimed team titles in varsity boys and girls (large school division) and JV girls.

Other team titles went to the King’s boys (varsity small school), Bear Creek girls (varsity small school), and the Blaine and Arlington boys, who each won a JV race.

South Whidbey claimed team crowns in both middle school races, with Jude Stadler and Adeline Stevens earning runner-up honors in the individual results.

Coupeville’s boys finished second, while the Wolf girls were fourth, with Anna Powers (3rd) and Lincoln Wagner (4th) the fastest CMS runners in the field.

Both Whidbey high school teams competed in the small school division, where Falcon senior Rowan Jung hit the tape first to win the boys race. Covering the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 41.27 seconds, he finished a crisp 13 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.

South Whidbey had three runners in the top nine, with Ash Kline (5th) and Emiliano Acosta (9th) taking advantage of their home running grounds.

Wolf senior George Spear finished 15th, giving Coupeville a runner on the awards podium, as well.

Also of note was CHS freshman Cyrus Sparacio, who ran most of the 3.1-mile race — across forest trail, grass, gravel, and track surface — with only one shoe after he and his foot protector inadvertently parted ways in the early going.

In the varsity girls race, Lyla Hutson and Mikayla Wagner were the fastest Falcon and Wolf, respectively.