South Whidbey sends 25 athletes to state track and field tournament

The state tournament takes place May 29-31 in Yakima.

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to The Record

Thanks to a strong showing last weekend at the 1A District 1/2 meet last weekend, South Whidbey is sending 25 from the boys and girls track team to the state tournament. They will compete in 19 events.

The meet took place last weekend at Granite Falls. The boys team placed third and the girls team placed fifth out of 15 schools

The Falcons saw lot of success in field events.

Cody Redford tied a 21-year record in the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches and teammate Bryson Taylor placed third with a jump of 6 feet 4 inches, South Whidbey track and field coach Mark Eager said.

Redford also won the long jump while Taylor placed second.

Kasen Parsell won the discus title with a throw of 143 feet, 1 inch.

In the triple jump, Taylor placed first, Robby Sullivan placed second and Redford placed third.

Caden Hobbs ran state-qualifying times in the 800-meters and 1,600-meters, and Rowan Jung qualified in the 3,200 meters.

Both of the boys relay teams are competing at state. South Whidbey won the 4×100-meter relay with a team of Robby Sullivan, Carter Penny, Taylor and Liam Watkins. The 4×200-meter relay team, comprised of River Kline, Caden Hobbs, Jung, and Redford, beat the state auto-qualifier mark, Eager said.

For the girls, Sophia Michalopoulos placed second in the 100-meters at the Bi-District meet and placed second in the long jump.

Sierra Muller placed second in the pole vault and fourth in the 100 meters.

Freshman Reed Atwood qualified for state in three distance races placing second in the 800 meters, third in the 1,600 meters and fifth in the 3,200 meters.

Jada Balora placed third in the discus and fifth in the shot put while Charley Mougine placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.

And Freshman Kaia Prael tied for fourth place in the long jump.

The girls 4×200 relay with Lucy Schultz, Lindi Moore, Kaia Prael and Sophia Michalopoulos placed fourth.

The state tournament takes place May 29-31 in Yakima. Results weren’t known at press time.