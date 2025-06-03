South Whidbey boys place third, girls fourth in state track and field tournament

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to the News-Times

With 25 athletes competing in 19 events, South Whidbey’s boys and girls track team had a strong performance in the state meet. The boys team finished third and the girls team finished fourth in the 1A meet.

“It was one of the best all-around performances in my recent memory,” South Whidbey track coach Mark Eager said in an email. “Practically every single athlete who was expected to score, did, and usually did better than expected.”

In the boys triple-jump, South Whidbey swept the top three spots. Bryson Taylor placed first with a jump of 44 feet 7 inches, Cody Redford placed second with a jump of 44 feet, 4.25 inches, and Robby Sullivan placed third with a jump of 43 feet, 1.5 inches. “I’m not sure if that’s ever happened in state history at any level,” Eager said.

Taylor set a new school record when he placed first in the high jump at 6 feet, 6.25 inches. Redford tied the 21-year-record a week earlier at the bi-district meet. Redford placed second in the high jump at 6 feet 4 inches and fourth in the long jump at 21 feet, 8.5 inches. Kasen Parsell placed fifth in the discus (148-4).

Taylor also placed second in the long jump (22-2.5).

The boys 4×100-meter relay team placed fifth. The team, comprised of Sullivan Carty Penny, Taylor and Redford, ran the second-fastest time in school history during the preliminary race.

Reed Atwood won the 800 meters (2:16.23), placed fourth in the 3,200 meters (11:23.13) and placed third in the 1,600 meters (5:11.94).

Sophia Michalopoulos placed second in the 100 meters (12.39) and second in the long jump (17-4.25), which Eager said were respectively the second and fifth best marks in school history.

Jada Balora placed third in the discus with a throw of 131 feet, 7 inches, which Eager said was a lifetime best throw for her as well as the second-best mark in South Whidbey history. Sierra Muller placed fourth in the pole vault (10-6).

The girls 4×200-meter relay team of Lucy Schultz, Lindi Moore, Kaia Prael and Michalopoulos placed fifth (1:46.60) with the fourth-fastest time in school history, Eager said.

“Since I’ve been coaching at South Whidbey in 2002, I do not remember both teams reaching the podium to trophy, so this is a remarkable achievement for them,” Eager said.