South Whidbey baseball team advances in district tournament

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to The Record

South Whidbey’s baseball team is one game away from qualifying for the state tournament.

In the district 1, 1A tournament, the Falcons won two games and lost one game. They play King’s Saturday, and the winner earns a spot in the consolation final of the tournament. The top four teams of the District 1, 1A tournament qualify for state.

The Falcons started the district tournament with an 8-1 victory May 7 against Nooksack Valley in a play-in game. Coach Tom Fallon said pitcher Grady Davis threw 70 pitches during the game.

“It was a great way to get into the tournament,” he said.

The second game of the tournament saw the Falcons play top-seed Cedar Park Christian May 10, where South Whidbey lost 6-1.

South Whidbey’s first game in the consolation bracket was against University Prep later in the day May 10, where South Whidbey won 2-1.

Fallon said Davis pitched a complete game against University Prep.

“It was a tight game, back and forth,” he said, but (Davis) gutted it out.

South Whidbey’s record stands at 14-9. Fallon said the goal for the season is to win 10 games, which is an accomplishment in the competitive Emerald Sound Conference.

In 2024, Overlake/Bear Creek placed first at the state tournament and Cedar Park Christian placed fourth. Meridian, which is also competing in the District 1, 1A tournament, placed second at the state tournament in 2024.

During the regular season, South Whidbey and Kings split in their two games. On March 24, South Whidbey topped Kings 3-2 at Shorewood High School. Then, on March 26, the Knights traveled to South Whidbey and won 4-3.

The district game against King’s takes place at 1 p.m., May 17 at Sehome High School in Bellingham.