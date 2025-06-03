Oak Harbor’s girls relay team sets pace at state

The team was comprised of Payton Champignon, Jenesis Lowery, Kailynn LaRue and Addisen Boyer.

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to the News-Times

Oak Harbor’s 4×200-meter relay team won first place at the 3A state track and field meet held May 29 through May 31 at Mount Tahoma High School.

“The girls 4×200 relay had the first relay state championship in Oak Harbor’s history,” coach Jay Turner said in an email. “They are a hard-working group who saved their best for the state meet.”

The team, comprised of Payton Champignon, Jenesis Lowery, Kailynn LaRue, and Addisen Boyer, won with a time of 1:40.85, according to results posted on Athletic.net.

The same relay team also placed third in the 4×100-meter relay with a time of 48.10.

Boyer also placed in two other events. She placed fifth in the 100 meters with a time 12.40 and fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 25.50.

“She was the first track athlete in over 30 years to place in four events at state,” Turner said. “Obviously, she is a very talented athlete, but she also has a work ethic that matches her talent level. She is one of the hardest working athletes on the team.”

Lilly Grubbs placed second in the javelin with a throw of 128 feet and 1 inch.

“Lilly has steadily improved every year and capped off her high school track career with a big PR at the state meet,” Turner said. “Lilly works very hard and is constantly looking for small things to improve her technique.”

Turner said the athletes set a lot of personal records at state. Oak Harbor’s girls track team placed seventh overall at the state track meet. Three athletes on the boys team qualified for state and performed well, Turner said.