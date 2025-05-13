Oak Harbor softball team concludes successful season

Oak Harbor finished the season with an 11-4 conference record and an overall record of 13-8.

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to the News-Times

Five seniors led Oak Harbor’s softball season to the district playoffs for the past three years and the Wildcats completed the season with one of the best records in the school’s fastpitch history, coach Brian Wasinger said in an email.

Oak Harbor finished the season with an 11-4 conference record and an overall record of 13-8. They competed in the District 1 3A tournament but lost to Everett 11-1 in their first game of the tournament May 9 at the Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

Oak Harbor had several key wins throughout the season. Wasinger said that a non-conference, 5-4 victory March 15 against Coupeville set the tone going into Northwest Conference play. Victories against Ferndale and Lakewood helped clinch a playoff berth.

The Wildcats benefited from the leadership of senior Haylee Burleigh.

“Haylee’s leadership and grit from day one played a pivotal role in the team’s development and success,” Wasinger said.

Burleigh had four home runs for the season. She set single season records for triples and runs. She also set career records in triples, runs and stolen bases, Wasinger said.

Pitcher Reese Wasinger, a junior, had 12 wins and set school records for career wins and strikeouts. Senior Addy Morales batted .431, junior Layla Suto batted .411 and senior Ramona Ryder batted .397 on the season.

Wasinger added that with the loss of the five seniors and multiple transfers, there will be significant varsity opportunities on the first day of tryouts next season for both returners and rookies.