Oak Harbor soccer star signs with WWU

Western is classified as DII, and its women’s soccer team boasts a track record of success.

After an impressive final postseason with the Wildcats, scoring 16 goals in six games, Maddie Mays is a Viking.

Western Washington University’s women’s soccer team announced the signing of the Wildcats’ star senior midfielder on social media last week. The announcement came on National Signing Day, which is Nov. 12 for all NCAA DI and DII sports besides football and basketball according to Next College Student Athlete, a nonprofit athletic recruiting platform.

The Vikings won national championships in 2016 and 2022, went 11-0-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference this season and are set to play their first game of the NCAA DII Women’s Soccer Championships as the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

Mays, a soccer player for the last 13 years, sought an in-state university prioritizing academics and student well-being as much as athletics. As teams cannot communicate with prospects until the summer prior to their junior year, once that time hit, she began inviting coaches to her games and attending camps.

“It’s all about communication, and not being afraid to reach out even when they don’t respond back,” she added.

Several schools popped up on Mays’ radar. Hearing from current Vikings soccer players about their experience on a particularly supportive team made Western stand out, as did knowledge of the school’s acclaimed education program.

With her next four years in clearer view, Mays is relieved to have committed to a school.

“I felt really good, just really calm afterwards, not having to stress out about anything,” Mays said.