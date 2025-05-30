Oak Harbor sends 11 athletes to state track and field championships

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to the News-Times

Oak Harbor is sending 11 athletes to the state track and field tournament after competing last weekend at the District 1, 3A championship last week in Shoreline.

Track coach Jay Turner said in an email athletes performed well at the district championships with many achieving personal records.

The girls team stepped up and finished second overall being only several points behind Snohomish, Turner said.

Addison Boyer has had a historic season, Turner said. She broke the school record in the 200-meters, and she is part of the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relay teams, which have also set school records.

“Not only is she extremely talented but she is also one of the hardest workers on the team,” Turner said. Boyer was also district champion in the 100-meters.

The relay teams, consisting of Boyer, Payton Champignon, Kailynn LaRue and Jenesis Lowery, are each seeded first at the state meet.

In addition to being part of both relay teams, Boyer and Lowery will compete in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

Lily Grubbs was the district champion in the javelin, and she is currently seeded second in state. “She is obviously very talented, but her worth ethic is outstanding,” Turner said.

Madelynne Brooks will compete in the shot put and discus and Olivia Hudson will compete in shot put. Payton Stogsdill and Cayden Hartman qualified for state in the javelin; Isaac Kitchen will run in the 300 hurdles and Alajandro Gueits will run in the 200 meters.

The girls team went undefeated in league meets throughout the season and were Northwest Conference champions. “We do have quite a few talented seniors who will be missed next year,” Turner said.

Oak Harbor’s boys team is very young but showed promise and continued to improve throughout the season, Turner said.

The state track meet takes place May 29 through May 31 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Results weren’t available at press time.