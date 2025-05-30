Oak Harbor girls golfers finish eighth at state

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to the News-Times

Oak Harbor’s girls golf team concluded a successful season that included placing eighth at state, winning the Northwest Conference championship for the third consecutive year and District 1 championship for the fourth consecutive year.

The Wildcats sent five girls golfers to state, which took place May 20-21 at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. All five golfers qualified to compete in the second day of the tournament.

“The team did everything they could to prepare for State,” girls golf coach Andy Wesley said in an email. “They played extra rounds during the weekend, competed in everything, whether it was practice or tournaments.”

He added the team visited Spokane during their spring break to get practice rounds at the state tournament golf course.

Addison Nations placed 31st, Scarlett Nations placed 33rd, Reagen Syring and Annalise Wesley tied at 43rd and Sidney Lewis placed 70th.

“We came into the tournament with confident, steady mindsets, and we left with the same mindsets, even though we all weren’t satisfied with the scores we shot those two days,” Scarlett Nations said in an email. “Regardless of the fact that we didn’t reach our goal as a team for state, I am proud of every single girl for staying positive and enjoying the final moments of our 2025 Golf Season, our best one yet.”

Scarlett Nations also earned Northwest Conference MVP for the second time.

“Earning conference MVP for the second year in a row was very exciting for me because I was elated to see how all the hard work I put throughout the season paid off,” Scarlett Nations said.

Wesley said Scarlett put in a lot of extra time in the off season to improve her game.

“Her golf game is solid,” he said. “She is not the biggest hitter out there but is consistent and stays out of trouble. That combination enables her to keep her score low.”

Scarlett added that the season was special because it was the final year she played on a team with her sister. Addison is a senior and will golf for Linfield University.

In addition to Scarlett, Addison Nations, Reagan Syring, and Annalise Wesley were first team all-conference, and Sidney Louis was second team all-conference, Andy Wesley said.

Syring was the district champion, Annalise Wesley lowered her stroke average by more than five over the year and Louis lowered her stroke average by 14 strokes and helped contribute to the league title, according to Andy Wesley.

With Addison Nations being the only senior on the girls golf team, the expectation is to maintain the same level of success.

“This means that some other golfers will need to step up and be ready to compete at this level. I’m looking forward to seeing who will put in the work this summer,” Andy Wesley said.