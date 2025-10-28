Completion of South Whidbey pickleball courts planned for spring

Originally, the courts were supposed to be fully done before Halloween.

Though six new outdoor pickleball courts will open next month, it won’t be until spring when they are completely finished.

South Whidbey Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Tomisser announced during a meeting of the board of commissioners last week that due to weather limitations, sports court surfacing can’t currently be installed.

Originally, the courts were supposed to be fully done before Halloween.

Whidbey Island Pickleball, a group that raised over $50,000 for the courts, has been notified of the change and is supportive of waiting until spring instead of risking it and putting the blue-and-green surfacing down too soon. Until then, temporary white lines will be added to the asphalt so they can start playing soon.

The delay is due to the construction schedule of Trico, the contractor for the project, which had issues with its fencing and concrete subcontractors showing up. As a result, this won’t cost the district any more money, Tomisser assured the commissioners.

Fencing, seating and nets still need to be added, as well as an ADA parking lot.

Erik Jokinen, one of the parks and rec commissioners and a teacher for the South Whidbey School District, said his high school students have noticed the construction and are excited about the courts.