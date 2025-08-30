Sound Off: Warm welcome and exciting updates from your new superintendent

Editor,

What a wonderful welcome I’ve received from this community! Over the past two months, I’ve truly felt at home getting to know our district, community partners, and this beautiful area. From hiking our trails to enjoying performances at Whidbey Children’s Theatre, WICA and ISF, participating in the county parade and fair, and walking my dog at the Sports Complex where I’ve watched our students in action, I couldn’t ask for a better introduction to island life.

I’ve been impressed working alongside our district staff, principals, school board, and meeting with community partners, student groups, and local representatives. Soon I’ll be launching “Coffee with Clifford,” a chance for families and community members to connect directly with me. I can confidently say we have an exceptional team from board to classroom, and as the newest team member, I’m excited to build on this strong foundation as we prepare for the new school year.

Thanks to the hard work of our previous leadership and current teams, construction launched this summer as promised to voters. While this multi-year project continues, both campuses are secure and ready to welcome students on day one. Staff are already preparing classrooms, and we’ll have administrative offices at the District Office through Aug. 26.

Important Reminders for Middle/High School campus:

All students enter through the athletic/auditorium doors only.

Student drop off is in front of the Cougar Den (stay in your vehicle).

The main office is temporarily in the Cougar Den.

Enter the main parking lot from the first Maxwelton Road driveway.

The north campus road to Community Park is closed to all traffic.

We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we improve our facilities. Please watch for ParentSquare updates with additional details in the coming weeks.

Thank you for making this transition so welcoming. I’m thrilled to serve this incredible community!

Becky Clifford

South Whidbey superintendent