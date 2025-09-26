William Oliver: August, 31, 1953 – September, 2025

William Martin “Willie” Oliver, 72, of Oak Harbor, Washington, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care, with his daughter by his side.

Willie was born on August 31, 1953, in Los Angeles, California, to William and Katheryn Aldea Oliver. As a young man, he moved with his family to Deepwater, Missouri, where he graduated from Deepwater High School. At the age of 19, Willie settled in Oak Harbor, Washington, where he made his lifelong home.

Willie proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy before retiring. His love of HAM radios and electronics became a lifelong passion and a way of giving back to his community. For decades, he dedicated himself to the MilitaryAuxiliaryRadio System(MARS) station at NAS Whidbey Island. Starting as a volunteer technician, Willie went on to train countless new operators, later serving as Chief Operator. Known as the right hand of the Chief before him, he was the person everyone turned to when technical issues arose—often working long days and nights until problems were solved.

Even after the MARS station transitioned into the NASWI High Frequency (HF) Station in 2020, Willie’s commitment never wavered. He continued standing watch, supporting the NASWI Emergency Operations Center, and in 2022 expanded his work with the national Military Support Network, helping provide communications for operating military aircraft. Fellow operators described him as the most valuable person to the NASWI HF Station, a mentor, and a friend.

Known for his warm smile and kind heart, Willie was the kind of man who made friends wherever he went and was cherished by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katheryn, and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Oliver, who will deeply miss her sweet and loving dad.

Willie will be remembered fondly by the many friends he made in Oak Harbor and beyond.

A celebration of life will be held at his residence on Saturday September 27th from 11-1.

If you have questions please reach out to Tina Oliver.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and

condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.