Warren Lee Thompson: December 20, 1956 – July 29, 2025

Warren Lee Thompson, a retired Navy veteran, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2025, at his Oak Harbor, Washington home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Fred and Dorothy Thompson on December 20th, 1956, in Los Angeles, California.

We would like to extend an invitation to join us for his Graveside Service, with Military Honors, on Tuesday, August 5th, at 12:30 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

Please arrive at least 30 minutes early.

Warren will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

