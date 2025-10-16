Verena Gelfand: 1942 – September, 2025

Verena (Fine) Gelfand was passionate about many things. But her passion was greatest for those she held dearest: her great-grandson, her grandchildren, her sons, and, especially, the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Gelfand. Fine died in September 2025.

Fine was born in 1942 in Germany. Although she was only three when the war ended, she felt its impacts throughout her life, from the profound (the weight of being on the wrong side of the war) to the practical (saving scraps from dinner plates). The allied victory brought occupying GIs to her hometown. They took her for a jeep ride, called her “Curly,” and planted the seed of her unwavering pride in choosing to be an American. Fine’s parents ensured that she was academically challenged and engaged in athletics. That grounding served her well throughout her life, as she engaged her mind and body in various ways: fluent in several languages and conversant in others, a world champion masters rower, a skilled and graceful skier, always the source for resolving debates about proper English grammar, and a talented artist.

In 1963, Fine travelled to Detroit to spend a college year. There she met Jerry, and they fell madly in love. Some years later, Jerry “just happened” to catch a military flight to Germany and reunited with Fine. Within days they were married. They returned to the United States, and, not long after, Eric was born, followed by Jason a few years later. Fine was intentional about her family and her life. She strived to be the mother and grandmother that she had needed.

Fine was passionate about all sorts of things: travel, gelato, rowing, gardens, creating wearable art (including hats!), skiing. She cultivated devoted and dear friends in each of those endeavors. She was active in the Seattle Weavers’ Guild and the Whidbey Weavers Guild. She was honoured to share her artistic skills with others, teaching people whether they were experienced craftspeople or disabled kids.

She loved Christmas, including upholding some German traditions (the “surprise” of a tree lit with real candles every Christmas Eve, unveiled to the tune of O Tannenbaum) and creating new ones (fresh crab alongside an odd assortment of food, including canned beets, chicken soup, and pickled mushrooms).

Fine devoted herself to her grandchildren, including creating a magical garden where they together enjoyed “Oma Camp” each summer. She taught them to sew and knit, cook and bake, laugh with abandon and think for themselves, and to love and be loved.

She is sorely missed. No one will miss her more than Jerry, to whom she devoted herself wholly. He was never without. She provided everything he needed, from every meal to fairly regular make-out sessions.

Fine is survived by Jerry, her husband of 58 years; sons Eric and Jason; daughters-in-law Thea and Kristin; grandkids Zavdi (and his wife Solveig), Chagall, Hope, and ZsaZsa; great-grandson Anders; and brothers Frank and Klaus.

If you are inclined, Fine would be delighted to know that you donated to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.