Tom Lowman: 1942 – 2025

Tom Gerald Lowman was born on October 4, 1942 in Hamilton, Montana and died peacefully at home in Oak Harbor, Washington on March 2, 2025. Tom grew up in Darby, Montana and enjoyed fishing and hunting in the Bitterroot Mountains. During college, he spent a summer as a Smokejumper fighting fires in Montana, Alaska, and Washington. He graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army after he completed ROTC. Tom went to Vietnam right after graduating Airborne and Ranger schools. In Vietnam, Tom survived a helicopter crash with a broken back, but being in a body cast didn’t stop him from shooting an elk while hunting alone. Tom had a distinguished career as a Signal Officer in the U.S. Army where he retired after 20 years as a Lieutenant Colonel and later as an Electrical Engineer at GE, MITRE, and SAIC. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Amy, his two sons, Tom and Chris who live in Colorado, his sister, Nel, who lives in Darby, Montana, and his sister-in-law, Jan, who lives in Missoula, Montana. Tom had a real passion for fishing for salmon in saltwater and trout and arctic grayling in freshwater. Tom also loved hunting and shot a Dahl sheep, a mountain goat, a grizzly bear, a caribou, and numerous elk, deer, and grouse. Tom’s kindness, vitality, and passion for life touched everyone who knew him. At age 66, Tom built a house with Amy in Oak Harbor, doing almost all of the work themselves over a two-year period. After Amy dies, both of their ashes will be spread at Elk Lake in the Bitterroot Mountains of Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Army Emergency Relief or to the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action in Tom’s honor.