Suzanne Simmons-Otness: 1945-2025

Born August 11, 1945, Suzanne Veronica Simmons-Otness, nee Suzanne Veronica Simmons was the second of three girls to parents Norma and Harry Simmons.

Raised in Brooklyn Michigan, she graduated from Manchester

High School with honors in 1963. She received a scholarship to attend Michigan State University, where she thrived in the fast-paced college atmosphere.

She moved to Southern California in 1967, to support her younger sister Carol, and to seek a more exciting lifestyle. Her jobs included factory work as a production specialist and quality control, associate executive positions in municipal government for the City of Hermosa Beach, and as a receptionist for local newspaper, The Easy Reader.

Suzanne gave birth to her son Ron in November l970. As a single mother, she was a loving, caring mom who promoted an amazing life for the two.

In 1973 she bought a Rolleiflex 35mm camera, and photography became a life-long hobby. It must be noted that while in the South Bay area, she had a circle of wonderful friends, who were extremely thoughtful and supportive to both.

Leaving Hermosa Beach in 1976, they moved to Michigan where she was general manager for a major moving company. She was able to use this experience to transfer to Seattle in 1978.

Upon arriving in Seattle, she was introduced to her soulmate, Marvin Otness a Seattle fire-fighter. The trio settled in the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle. In December 1982, the family welcomed daughter Oriana into their lives.

As the mother of a young child, she earned a degree in horticulture at South Seattle Community College while working full-time as a manager. Suzanne took on the challenge of Director at the Junction Community Food Bank, of which she was highly regarded.

In 1992, the couple and their daughter bought a house on acreage near the town of Greenbank, on Whidbey Island, Washington.

Suzanne took courses through Washington State University to become a Master Gardener, a very demanding title which requires hundreds of hours of community service. She maintained this status for more than a decade.

In her 60’s she needed another challenge and became a Licensed Massage Therapist.

As an animal lover, she was a pet mom to many dogs and cats, and flocks of chickens throughout her life. Her poodle Golda Mae was a beloved companion during her final days.

Granddaughter Charlotte was born in August 2020 to Oriana and SIL Mark and was the apple of her eye. She spent as much time as possible doting on her.

Suzanne passed away peacefully at around midnight on October 15, 2025. She was 80. She is survived by her children Ron and Oriana, granddaughter Charlotte, sister Bonnie and many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

Suzanne may be gone physically from this world, but she lives on in our hearts and daily thoughts forever.