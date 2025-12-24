Susan Lois Nerison: March, 5, 1949 – November, 18, 2025

Susan Lois Nerison, 76, of Clinton, Washington, passed away on November 18, 2025, in San Diego, California. She was born on March 5, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee. Susan moved to Whidbey Island with her family in 1972. She was an entrepreneur for many years and later retired from South Whidbey School District.

Susan was deeply involved with Celebrate Recovery and was known for her compassion, patience, and belief in people’s ability to make positive changes in their lives. She cherished long conversations on the couch – often so engaging they caused missed ferries – late nights playing pinochle or rummy with no mercy given, spirited games of badminton, and her playful sense of humor. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at play.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Steven Nerison; son Eric Nerison (spouse Margaret); daughter Kimberly Petty (spouse Philip); grandchildren Caleb, Zachary, Miah, Benjamin, Jerome, Austin, Donavin, Mae, and Kelonda; 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers Tommy and Steve; and many sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sonja Ina Marie “Sunny”; grandmother Mama Lois; parents Lerlene and Thomas Kimbrough Arnold II; sister Olivia; and brothers Barry, Bill, and Mark.

A memorial service & celebration of Susan’s life will be held January 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Calvary Chapel (3821 French Rd., Clinton, WA 98236).