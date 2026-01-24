Sonna Ruth Ryan: November, 29, 1949 – December, 31, 2025

Sonna Ruth Ryan was born on November 29, 1949, in Fort Worth, Tx, to Elvis Houston Pearce and Georgia Ruth Pearce and passed away on December 31, 2025, in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Sonna grew up in Fort Worth, TX and graduated there from North Side High School. She was the youngest of three children; her brother Durwood and sister JoAnn.

She began her employment career at Southwestern Bell at the age of 18 years old in Fort Worth, TX. She advanced from secretary to management over a career spanning 30 years. She met her husband, Tim, at Southwestern Bell. She and Tim moved to Whidbey Island and opened The BBQ Joint in 2006. Sonna and Tim owned and operated The BBQ Joint until 2024 when their daughter Courtney and friends took over.

Sonna had two kids from a prior marriage; Courtney and Casey, and three stepchildren; Luke, Andy, and Mary.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elvis and Georgia Pearce; her brother Durwood Pearce; her sister JoAnn Williamson; and her beloved dogs, Tuffy and Buddy.

She is survived by her husband Tim Ryan; her children Courtney Harper and her husband Hadden, Casey Cromwell and his wife Erin; her stepchildren Luke Ryan, Andy Ryan and his wife Kelli and Mary Crandall and husband Corey, and grandchildren Hallie, Hudson, Peyton, Scarlett, Carter, and Bella.

A Memorial Mass will be held on January 30, 2026, at St, Augustine’s Catholic Church in Oak Harbor at 10:00 am with Reception following.

Sonna was a devoted Catholic and was loved by all she came in contact with. She had the unique ability to make friends everywhere she went. Her smile, warmth, and generosity were unmatched. Although she spent most of her time at The BBQ Joint in the kitchen baking, she always came out to greet and hold babies and hug sailors. She was known as Momma Sonna to many sailors. She always had special cookies made to hand out to kids at the restaurant. She will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.