Sinclair Hammond: 1936 – 2025

Sinclair Elliott Hammond, lovingly known as “Sinc,” passed away peacefully in his home in Burlington, Washington, on June 14, 2025, at the age of 89.

Sinc was born on February 7, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Sinclair and Marian Hammond (Elliott).

He graduated from Lake Washington High School, where he was a center on the football team. Later, he earned his degree from the University of Washington. He was a fan of Husky football and enjoyed following the Seahawks as well.

Sinc went on to enjoy a successful career as a self-employed sales representative in the high-end furniture industry.

Sinc enjoyed travel and outdoor adventure throughout his life. He cherished backpacking, camping, and hiking with his family. His love for the water was evident in his lifelong enthusiasm for boating. Fishing was a favorite sport, having spent many summers fly-fishing in Canada, and salmon fishing in the waters of the Puget Sound.

After retiring, Sinc and his beloved wife Arlene, whom he married on August 2, 1971, spent their golden years traveling in their motorhome, while still retaining residence on their boat in the Pacific Northwest, and later, their homes in Burlington and Yuma, AZ. Winemaking became a favorite hobby during this time, and many a friend enjoyed the fruits of their labor. He also dedicated countless hours to become a skilled RC model airplane hobbyist.

Sinc also had a strong sense of duty to his country, having proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for two years.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Arlene Hammond, three sons and three daughters; Mark (Cathy) Hammond, Julie Strand, Scott McBride, David (Vera) Hammond, Tonja (Darren) Hill, and Heidi (Ty) Kuntz.

Sinc’s legacy continues through his eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, who will always hold his memory close.

He is also survived by his brother, Chuck Hammond, sister, Jan Burns (Bill), and sister, Kathleen Mueller (Bob).

Sinc was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Hammond (Karen).

With his great sense of humor and ready smile, Sinc was always quick to make friends.

We will miss you, Dad.

Rest in peace.