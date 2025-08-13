Shirley Morrison Adamson: August 16, 1935 – June 2, 2025

Also known as Diamond Shirl not only because she loved the gem stones that she wore often but because she was a rare gemstone of a woman. Born 8/16/1935 in Winnipeg Manitoba Canada she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 6/2/2025. She married the love of her life Edwin Adamson from Oak Harbor, Washington whom she was married to for 71 yrs. She loved her travels with her husband and children to many country’s and states while he was in the service. She was quick to make friends among her travels during her career as a top selling realtor in Hawaii and Louisiana. She then returned to Oak Harbor where her husband was born and raised. Shirley had a love for animals including many family dogs, cats and horses. She touched so many in her life with her quick wit and humor. She lit up any room and shared her larger than life personality with her funny stories and amazing memories that always brought a smile to others. She will be missed by her her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephew and friends dearly.