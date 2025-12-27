Scott Alan Freseman: 1959 – 2025

Scott Alan Freseman, age 66, passed away on December 21, 2025, at Skagit Valley Hospital. He was born June 11, 1959, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Scott lived a life defined by laughter, generosity, and a love of entertaining others. Famous for his Kermit the Frog voice, he delighted friends and family with his humor and playful spirit. He loved toys and hobby shops, DJing, spending time on the golf course, and serving the community as a dedicated member of the Oak Harbor Lions Club – whom recently awarded him with a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Freseman; his mother and stepfather, Faye and Gilbert Koller; his brother, Chad Freseman; and his nephew, Christopher Owens. Scott is survived by his father and stepmother, Gary and Sue Freseman; his stepson, Ian; siblings Richard (Wyne) Freseman, Terrie (Mike Roach) Owens, Mary Smith, Paul Koller, and Kristin Lamon; and nieces and nephews Nick Owens, Liz Dean, Rowena Rogers, Madeline Freseman, Thomas Smith, Bennett Lamon, Sloane Lamon, and Veronica Lamon, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews. The kids were the true highlight of his life.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lions Club International or to The American Cancer Society Scott will be remembered for his big heart, infectious laughter, and the joy he brought to everyone he met.