Roslyn Davis: October 10, 1929 – August 2, 2025

Roslyn Davis, passed away August 2, 2025 at the age of 95, at her home at Regency in Oak Harbor, Washington. Roslyn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 10, 1929, to William and Etta Schaefer.

Roslyn retired from the Oak Harbor School District where she worked for many years and then continued to volunteer because she loved to help children learn to read. She and Dean would spend their time traveling and enjoying life. She was especially proud of Dean and his membership in the Whidbey Dixieland Band and the Dixieland Jazz Festival. Her catholic faith was very important to her, and she was a long-time member of St. Augustine’s Church.

Roslyn is survived by three daughters, Vicki (Dean) Lovett, Patti (Steve) Lang, MaryAnn (Dan) Rosenberg, as well as stepchildren, Greg (Melinda) Davis, and Allison (Paul) Kolden. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Roslyn was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dean Davis in 1989, her daughter, Lynne Zadzielka in 2001, and her best friend Lucille Sailing in 2012.

Roslyn’s family is very grateful to the entire staff at Regency who treated Roslyn with such loving care in her years there.

Services will be held Friday, August 15th at 10:00am at Wallin-Stucky Funeral Home in Oak Harbor, Washington with Father Paul Pluth presiding.