Rosemary Morrison: July, 24, 1942 – September, 29, 2025

Rosemary (Tannis) Morrison, 83, of Oak Harbor,Washington, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, at her home in San Antonio, Texas.

Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Wendelin and Rose Tannis, Rosemary lived in Pewaukee and graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1960. In 1964, she married John “Bob” Morrison, and together they traveled during his Naval career before settling in Oak Harbor, where they raised their children and she served as City Clerk until retiring in 2004.

A devoted wife, mother, and community volunteer, Rosemary was active with Saint Augustine Catholic Church, Soroptimist International, Beta Sigma Phi, the Garden Club, and the Elks.

She is survived by her children, Brian Morrison and Tiffany (Carlos) Tienda; grandchildren, Ronald Morrison, Tehryn Cunningham, and Keyauna Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Eva, Xander, Elijah, and Harper; and sisters, Margaret Hoover, Joan Hahn, Dorothy Evans, and Sue Ristow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her parents.

A burial service will be held Thursday, October 16, at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. A reception will follow at the home of Carlos and Tiffany Tienda.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Augustine Catholic Church or Soroptimist International of Oak Harbor in Rosemary’s memory.

Forever in our hearts.