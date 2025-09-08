Rosemary Brown: November 5, 1934 – July 18, 2025

Rosemary was born in the city of Gloversville, New York, about 40 miles northwest of Albany. She lived with her parents Charles and Frances in the same house until her wedding in 1953. Her brother Alfred was 16 years older. She attended Catholic School through the 8th grade and then Gloversville High School through graduation in 1952. She met Bob in 1951 and the two were married in 1953, a few months before their 19th birthdays. She attended college for one year prior to marriage, then went to work so she and Bob could together work his way through college.

Rosemary was very interested in music and played several musical instruments. She also did some opera singing, and it was her solo performance at a school assembly that brought Bob’s attention to her. He was very impressed and she soon after became his first and only girlfriend.

Once Bob became involved with the federal government in 1956, they were constantly moving about the northeast United States for several years. Their first actual home was near Boston. A year later they moved to Portland, Maine, then off to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In 1962 they located in Atlanta for five years, then Kansas City for four years. Their next move, to Seattle, lasted 20 years, and finally to Whidbey Island for the rest of their lives. Rosemary was always a good sport about these moves and never complained. It was quite an adventure and there were always new friends to make.

Rosemary really came into her own living in Coupeville on Whidbey Island. Her music became a very big part of her life. She became the musician for the Catholic church for ten years, playing both piano and organ for church services, funerals and weddings. She also became the first volunteer for the hospital’s music program. This included playing piano in the lobby. She also played a keyboard in the MAC unit for cancer patients receiving treatment, as well as patients’ individual rooms when needed. She also traveled to people’s homes to play for the hospice program.These were all much appreciated services that ended after 14 years when she suffered a severe stroke in 2015.

Rosemary lost her daughter Michelle to cancer in 2000, and is survived by her two sons and their spouses who live in the Seattle area: Bob Jr (Tess) and Matthew (Cheryl).

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held, on Thursday, 9/11, 2:00 pm at Coupeville Methodist Church, 608 N. Main St.