Ronald Borgstrom Sr.: October, 22, 1945 – December, 24, 2025

Ronald John Borgstrom Sr., 80, passed away on December 24, 2025, at Island Hospital in Anacortes, Washington. Born on October 22, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington, Ronald lived a life rooted in dedication to family, service to his country, and a deep appreciation for the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Ronald was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, answering the call of duty with courage and commitment. His time in the military marked a significant chapter in his life and reflected his sense of responsibility and patriotism.

After returning home, Ronald went on to become a respected member of his community through his work as a small business owner. For two decades, he owned and operated Mainstreet Market, where he built lasting relationships with customers and neighbors alike. His presence behind the counter became a familiar and comforting part of daily life for many.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ronald found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had a profound love for the outdoors—especially the woods, beaches, and ocean that surrounded him. Whether walking along the shoreline or enjoying quiet moments among towering trees, nature was a constant source of peace for him. He also enjoyed watching football and basketball, following games with enthusiasm and sharing that passion with those around him.

Ronald’s legacy continues through his children: Ronald John Borgstrom Jr., along with his wife Rubis and their sons Dominick and Adam; Christina Ann Borgstrom; and Nathaniel Alan Borgstrom. He was loved and cared for by Kathy Stratton and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Fredolph John Borgstrom and mother Betty Hoffman-Solokis.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and serve as a reminder of a life well lived.