Robert Swain Sr.: February, 19, 1949 – October, 26, 2025

Robert Arnold Swain Sr., a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and proud U.S. Navy veteran, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 26, 2025. He was born on February 19, 1949, in Findlay, Ohio, to Kenneth Clair Swain and Patricia Jane (Moorhead) Swain.

Robert grew up in a large and loving family with five brothers and one sister. His siblings include Richard (Dick), Sharon, Dean, Dale, Gary, and Larry. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Richard (Dick), and his brother, Dale.

On February 19, 1975, Robert married the love of his life, Maroja (Malou). Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. They were blessed with four children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, who were the center of his world.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 22 years, retiring on January 31, 1990. His unwavering dedication and loyalty to his country will forever be remembered and honored.

After retiring from the Navy, Robert made his home in Oak Harbor, Washington, where he enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and cheering on his favorite team – the Seattle Sea hawks.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Maroja (Malou); his children, Michelle, Tonnie, Christy, and Bobby Jr.; and his grandchildren Adrianna and Andrew; Justin and Kelley; Dahnyelle, Marcus, Melvin, Tasheeana and Earl Jr.; Daunte, Harmony, Kaiden, and Isabella (Bella) – as well as great-grandchildren Jaxtyn, Easton, Aurora, and Winston (Winnie). He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Alison; sons-in-law, James and Dennis; his sister, Sharon; and his brothers, Dean, Gary, and Larry.

Robert will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

Rest in peace, Dad. Go Hawks!

A celebration of Dad’s life TBD.