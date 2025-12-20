Raymond Demuth: December, 8, 1942 – December 10, 2025

Raymond Peter DeMuth was born Dec. 8, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to Raymond Peter DeMuth and Katherine Agnes (Stangl) DeMuth.

Raymond graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy in St. Paul, MN and excelled in sports (ice hockey) during his time there. He went on to play hockey at Bemidji State College, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies degree and minors in Physical Education and History. It was during this time that he met Bridget O’Donnell at a mutual friend’s home. They married Aug. 7, 1965. In June 1966, they welcomed their first child, Michelle Lee.

Faith-filled Catholics, Bridget and Ray became volunteers with the Papal Ministry program, assigned to Belize for two years. While in Belize, Raymond completed his Master of Education degree from Loyola University New Orleans. In 1968, their first son, Raymond Patrick, was born. They returned to St. Paul, MN, and their second son, Jeffrey Gerald, was born in 1970. They raised their children in Winona, MN where Raymond was a high school guidance counselor and ice hockey coach. He is credited with being the first high school coach in the state of Minnesota to fashion face protection on helmets, something he did by hand for each of his players. In 1978, they moved to the Pacific Northwest to pursue new opportunities and to be closer to Bridget’s family.

The summer of the big move is remembered fondly by all of Ray’s children as a summer of adventure and camping. They then moved to Oak Harbor, WA to a home just a few blocks from Puget Sound. Raymond loved to take walks on the beach on a nearly daily basis, and also enjoyed catching the occasional crab for dinner. Ray also enjoyed playing cribbage with his parents and kids, and became an avid racquetball player.

Raymond worked at Skagit Valley Community College in Oak Harbor until he retired in 2006. In the role of Financial Aid Director, it was his great joy to help people reach their dream of obtaining a college degree, particularly military veterans. Many people have commented on how much of an impact he had on them toward reaching their goals and changing their life for the better. Bridget and Ray enjoyed traveling, and especially loved their times in Ireland, Belize, Spain, Portugal, France and Switzerland.

In retirement, Ray and Bridget moved to Eastern Washington, settling in Wenatchee. For their 50th wedding anniversary, they hosted their entire family of kids/spouses, and 10 grandchildren, in a five-day celebration of love and marriage, in Wenatchee.

Raymond passed away peacefully in Edmonds, WA, at the age of 83, on December 10, 2025. He will be eternally missed by his family and friends, and remembered for his exuberant laugh, calm demeanor, and willingness to help others. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bridget (O’Donnell) DeMuth, and his parents Ray and Katherine DeMuth. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Van Tassell (spouse Rob); sons, Patrick (spouse Mary) and Jeffrey (spouse Laura); and grandchildren, Katrina, Lauren, Emma, Sophie, Aidan, Julia, Ryan, Grant, Tessa, and Elizabeth, as well as his great-grand children Theo and Otis.

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the United Way of the Pacific Northwest or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.