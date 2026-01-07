Patrick Magorrian: 1928 – 2025

Our beloved Dad and Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, Patrick Magorrian, has passed into heaven to be with his Lord on 30 December 2025.

Born in 1928 and raised in Ballykinlar, County Down, Northern Ireland, Patrick Magorrian was the last of 12 children born to Matthew and Sarah Magorrian. After several years at home, Pat went moved to a boarding school for his education, where he refined his skills at being a cheeky Irish lad. After schooling, Pat held various jobs in the UK, including working as a train conductor and engineer in Scotland and working on the family farm.

In the early 1950’s Pat immigrated to Canada. He worked with Northern Electric in Ontario, Canada – building phone system infrastructure for numerous smaller communities in Ontario. While there he met the love of his life, Joyce. Pat and Joyce were married in 1956 and thereafter gave birth to son Sean Patrick.

In 1957 the Magorrian family immigrated to Santa Monica, California then later to Venice where Pat took a job with General Telephone Company. While in California, Pat and Joyce gave birth to their daughter, Erin Teresa. In 1973 Pat moved his family to Whidbey Island, Washington State where he took a job with Safeway, then Lambert Painting & Roofing and eventually Continental Telephone Company in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

After retiring, Pat toured the world, taking many cruises and adventures across Europe, the Holy Land, and everywhere in between. Pat loved traveling and made many friends along the way. Pat made numerous trips home to Northern Ireland to visit with friends and family. He loved connecting with childhood and lifelong friends and visiting familiar places.

Pat was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Oak Harbor. Pat was often seen (and heard) following Sunday Mass, socializing with churchgoers. For several years, Pat was the co-chair with Mike Thelen of the St. Patrick’s day celebration at the church and was the Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Pat is survived by his son, Sean (Anita) Magorrian, and daughter Erin Hildebrand; grandchildren Matthew Magorrian and Mairead (Mitch) Kinney; and beloved great-granddaughter Sloane Magorrian Kinney. Pat was preceded in death by both of his parents and all 11 of siblings Alphonsus, Francis Joseph, Josephine, Maureen, Matthew Joseph, Jay, Peter, Isabell, Kathleen, Very Reverend Fr. Hugh Leo, Sister Margaret Mary.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 11 :00am at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Oak Harbor, WA. Pat’s remains will be interred at Sunnyside Cemetery in Coupeville, WA during a private gathering.

Many thanks to friends Udo Poos, Mike and Barb Thelen, Tom Nichols, Maggie Packowski, Patti Ruple, Tim Verschuyl, Rob and Mary Harden, Kim Weatherford, Carla Jolly and the Whidbey Health palliative care team.

Our family wishes to thank the many friends and family for their prayers throughout the years and particularly during his final days.